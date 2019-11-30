|
Jan Zygmunt Krasnowiecki, 90, of Easton, Maryland, previously of Neavitt, Maryland and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, died November 28th at Talbot Hospice surrounded by family.
He was born September 16, 1929 in Krakow, Poland, the son of Zygmunt and Zofia Krasnowiecki. He fled Poland as a child during World War II to England, where he attended Downside School, later Oxford University, Lincoln College. He left England for the United States in 1952, after receiving a degree in law.
In the United States, he served in the U.S. Army as a Sergeant during the Korean War. After his discharge, he continued his law studies at Harvard Law School. He accepted a teaching fellowship at the University of Chicago and two judicial clerkships in the Illinois Supreme Court, he began a two-decade career as a law professor at The University of Pennsylvania Law School. While still in teaching, he became a nationally recognized expert on land use and the development of planned communities. After his years at Penn Law, he moved to private practice first as a partner at the Philadelphia law firm Pepper, Hamilton & Scheetz, and later as a partner at Klett Lieber Rooney & Schorling (now Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney.) He continued to practice law into his early eighties. He will be remembered for his comforting and sage perspective, his wit and sense of humor, his passion for cooking, his curmudgeonly gentleness, and his deep love of his family and his pets.
He is survived by his spouse of 36 years, Carol Krasnowiecki, and his six children: his daughters and sons-in-law Ann and Ronald Weikers, Sally and Michael Pillion, his daughter Molly Shaffer, his sons and daughters-in-law Michael and Shannon Krasnowiecki, John and Patty Krasnowiecki, his son Matthew Krasnowiecki, and his step son, Steven Hodges. He is also survived by ten grandchildren and his beloved dog, Ollie.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Talbot Humane Society, 7894 Ocean Gateway, P.O. Box 1143, Easton, MD 21601.
A service will be held at St. Michael's Mission Church, 109 Lincoln Avenue, St. Michaels, Maryland on December 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
