|
|
VIENNA - Jane Eunice "Patton" Jones, 57, of Vienna, Md., entered eternal rest on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Coastal Hospice by the Lake in Salisbury. She was born on Jan. 8, 1962, in Dover, Del., and was raised by her mother Gladys Maria Watson-Armstrong and special father-like figure, Horace Armstrong, of Easton.
Jane leaves to cherish fond memories with a life-long friend of over 33 years, Charles Jones III of Vienna; a son, Jermaine Patton of Easton; a daughter, Leosha Jones of Cambridge; three grandchildren; her loving parents, Gladsy and Horace Armstrong; four sisters; and her twin brother.
A Service of Celebration is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb 11, at the Easton Church of God. Friends may call two hours prior to service. Interment will take place at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 13, at the Eastern Shore Veteran Cemetery in Hurlock.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 10, 2019