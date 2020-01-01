|
|
Jane S. Barton passed away on December 28, 2019 at Talbot Hospice House in Easton. She was 101 years old.
She was born in December 1, 1918 in New Brunswick, NJ, daughter of the late Edward Cadmus Stryker and Grace Jane Smith Stryker.
She graduated from Rider University, Rutgers and Salisbury University with a degree in advanced education.
She married Kenneth W. Barton on August 8, 1945 and they had two children, Kenneth and James. In 1959 they moved to Easton and was instrumental with her husband, Ken in the building and development of the YMCA in Talbot County.
Mrs. Barton taught in Netcong, NJ, Waterbury, CT, Holyoke, MA and St. Michaels, MD, where she was given the MD Congress PTA Honorary Membership for outstanding service of youth. A charter member (1966) and was active in ADK International Teachers Sorority and in 2000 was given their Spellman award for Maryland Teacher of the Year.
Mrs. Barton was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church, working with the women's society, she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and worked with the Prayer Shawl Group.
Her interests throughout her lifetime included, volleyball, tennis, knitting and crocheting.
She is survived by her sons; Kenneth Barton of Cockeysville, MD and James Barton (Kathy) of Staten Island, NY; granddaughters Courtney and Carissa and grandson Jeb, along with six great grandchildren, sister-in-law Peggy Barton, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth W. Barton, sister, Grace Elizabeth Eugene Dayon, and brother-in-law, Robert E. Barton.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 100 Peachblossom Rd., Easton. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to St. Mark's Church Building Fund, 100 Peachblossom Rd., Easton, MD 21601.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 5, 2020