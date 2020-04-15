Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stallings Funeral Home Pa
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
410-360-1770
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Kirk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane S. (Suddreath) Kirk


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane S. (Suddreath) Kirk Obituary
Jane S. Kirk, call center manager and corporate officer, died April 3, 2020 from lymphoma cancer at her Catonsville, MD home. She was 75.

Born in Charleston, WV to Kirk Suddreath and Frances Holstein Suddreath, her family moved to Houston, TX when she was 3. She received her BA degree in English and Business from the University of Houston.

Upon moving to California in the late 1970s, Jane began her career in the banking, financial, and technology industries, specializing in national and international call center management. She served with multiple companies over the next twenty years, including Wells Fargo (Assistant Vice President), Bank of America (Vice President), Visa, Paymentech, and Gateway.

In the late 1990s, Jane moved to New York City to serve as Senior Vice President at the advertising corporation, WCJ/Impiric. After 9/11, she returned to Baltimore and began working for Praxis Engineering Technologies Inc. as an office manager. She retired from there in the early 2000s.

Jane traveled extensively in the U.S. and internationally for work and pleasure, enjoying the different cultures and architecture styles. She was also part of the Altar Guild at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Owings Mills and volunteered at several Habitat for Humanity projects in Baltimore and Connecticut.

In her spare time, Jane was an avid baseball and football fan who loved taking care of her Abyssinian cats and adding to her extensive Disney Mickey collection - AKA her Happy "Stuff." Above all, she loved her family and friends and will be remembered as always smiling, supportive, and generous with her time and resources.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jay Hoffman, and sister, Portia Sweet of Houston, TX. She was preceded in death by her brother, Rick Suddreath of Katy, TX.

A memorial service will be held at later date. Please check stallingsfh.com for updates.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Houston Zoo, 1513 Cambridge Street, Houston, TX 77030 or , PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -