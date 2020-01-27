|
Jane K. Studebaker of Heron Point, Chestertown formerly of Centreville, MD died on January 24, 2020. She was 93.
She was born in Baltimore, Maryland on April 6, 1926 the daughter of the late Walter Hicks and Mildred Mainster Kincannon.
In the 1950's at the age of 27 she traveled to Saudi Arabia and went to work with the Arabian American Oil Company (ARAMCO), where she met and married John Clyde Studebaker in 1955. In 1963 the family moved to the Netherlands where they resided until 1974.They returned to Saudi Arabia until their final departure in 1984.
They retired to the United States in 1984 and made their home in Centreville, MD. In retirement she and her husband enjoyed boating, spent winters in the Florida Keys on their 43' trawler and of course spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Centreville, MD. Her husband predeceased her in 1997.
She is survived by her children: James Studebaker of Stevensville, MD, Susan Ellinger of Breckenridge, CO, John D. Studebaker of Annapolis, MD, and Mark Studebaker of Clarkston, MI along with nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on February 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul's Cemetery in Kent County, Chestertown, MD. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Compass Regional Hospice 160 Coursevall Dr. Centreville, MD 21617.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 28, 2020