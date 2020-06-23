Janelle Charlaine Henry-Buck, 57, transitioned peacefully to her eternal rest on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at her residence in Cambridge. Janelle was born August 13, 1963 in Cambridge to Lorraine T. Henry and the late Charles J. Henry. She was a 1981 graduate of Cambridge South Dorchester High School. After graduation, she attended Lincoln University receiving With Honors, A Business Executive BA Degree in 1985. Janelle grew up in Cambridge and was raised in a loving and caring home by her parents who loved the Lord. As a child she attended Waugh Chapel United Methodist Church where the family had been active. She was loved by all community children and enjoyed singing and participating in the community activities. Janelle in (1989) was a graduate of Catonsville Community College (now called Community College of Baltimore City) Catonsville, MD., where she received an AA in Mortuary Science; she became a licensed mortician in the State of Maryland. During her years as a Mortician she has served faithfully. Janelle and Ivory III met at college and were married at Waugh Chapel United Methodist Church on June 23, 1990. They loved their families and would travel many places by land and air to enjoy vacationing with family and friends. On February 23, 2000 Ivory M. Buck III and Janelle were blessed with a son, Ivory IV, the pride of their lives as parents and certainly both grandmothers' and grandfathers' pride and joy! A public viewing will held Friday, June 26 from 11:00AM to 7:00PM at Henry Funeral Home, P.A. A private service will take place on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Luke United Methodist Church. Guests may view between the hours of 8:00AM and 9:30AM. Services will be streamed live at Facebook.com/henryfunerlhomepa. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made to St. Luke U.M. Church in memory of Janelle Henry Buck, a devoted Lay Speaker and faithful member. Condolences may be sent to Henry Funeral Home, P.A., 510 Washington Street, Cambridge, Maryland 21613 or to www.henryfh.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 23, 2020.