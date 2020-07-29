Janet Hope Messick, 75, a lifelong resident of Easton, Maryland, passed away on July 17, 2020. Hope was born on March 11, 1945 the daughter of Robert M. Messick and Janet Catherine Hope.



Hope will be sadly missed by her lifelong step mother Joan Hahn; sisters Ginny Messick Bowes of Denver, Colorado, Eve Ginnett of Herndon, Virginia, Robert Messick of St. Michaels, Maryland, and Kirky Messick Tidd of Sydney, Australia. She is also survived by nephews Christopher Ginnett, James Ginnett, Kitt Tidd, Dex Tidd, Robert M. Messick III and nieces Natasha Tidd Dean and Marisa Messick.



Hope graduated from Easton High School and achieved a Bachelor's and Master's Degree from Frostburg State University and University of Colorado.



She returned to the Eastern Shore which she dearly loved and began her 30 years of teaching History at Easton Middle School. Hope's love of books and history gave her great pleasure which she thoroughly enjoyed passing on to her students.



Hope had many interests and particularly enjoyed designing and creating numerous needlepoint creations, being a member and president of the Tidewater Stamp Club, volunteering for the Historical Society of Talbot County, and playing bridge regularly with her close group of friends. Hope obtained and cherished her many friendships that she developed throughout her life. She also had an affinity for all animals and particularly loved and cared for her brood of cats starting with Attila the Hun, Genghis Khan to her recent cat Goblin.



An outdoor memorial will be held in celebration of her life in the coming month of September. A notice will be placed closer to the time.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Hope's name can be made to The Talbot Humane Society, PO Box 1143 Easton, MD, 21601.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store