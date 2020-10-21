Memorial Announcement



March 11, 1945 - July 17, 2020



In loving memory of Janet Hope Messick, born March 11, 1945, there will be a celebration of her life at 407 South Washington Street, Easton, Maryland on October 29 at 2:00 pm. There will be available parking at the Quaker Meeting House located off of their lane-way.



The family would like participants to speak out about any special memories regarding Hope.



This celebration will be following protocol recommended for COVID-19 gatherings e.g., social distancing, wearing of mask and no shared food.



If it should rain on the 29th, then a new date will be rescheduled and announced in the Star Democrat.



