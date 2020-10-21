1/1
Janet Hope Messick
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Memorial Announcement

March 11, 1945 - July 17, 2020

In loving memory of Janet Hope Messick, born March 11, 1945, there will be a celebration of her life at 407 South Washington Street, Easton, Maryland on October 29 at 2:00 pm. There will be available parking at the Quaker Meeting House located off of their lane-way.

The family would like participants to speak out about any special memories regarding Hope.

This celebration will be following protocol recommended for COVID-19 gatherings e.g., social distancing, wearing of mask and no shared food.

If it should rain on the 29th, then a new date will be rescheduled and announced in the Star Democrat.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved