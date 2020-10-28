Memorial Announcement



In loving memory of Janet Hope Messick, there will be a celebration of her life at 407 South Washington Street, Easton Maryland on November 9th at 2:00pm. If it should rain on November 9th then November 12th at 2:00pm will take its place. The previously scheduled date of October 29th at 2:00pm will now be cancelled due to imminent rain. There will be available parking at the Quaker Meeting House located off of their lane-way.



The family would like participants to share any special memories regarding Hope.



This celebration will be following protocol recommended for COVID-19 gatherings e.g., social distancing, wearing of mask and no shared food.



