Janet Ralph Scheidt Furr of Dover passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Kent General Hospital. She was 90.
Janet was born near Laurel, Delaware, as the daughter of James and Elsie Ralph, on August 28, 1929.
She graduated from Laurel High School and the University of Delaware with a B.S. Degree in Teaching Education. Janet was with the Caesar Rodney School District for 39 1/2 years, first as a teacher and then as a school food service supervisor.
Janet enjoyed spending time with her family, singing, and playing board games and card games, especially Bridge. She was a charter member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church, where she sang in the choir for over 40 years. Janet was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Zeta Chapter, life member of Delaware Association of Retired School Personnel and a member of the Round Table Club in Camden, Wyoming. She enjoyed her volunteer work with the Red Cross, as a Junior Board Member at Kent General Hospital, and at the Delaware Agriculture Museum. Throughout her life, in the church and in her volunteer work, she touched countless lives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Earl Scheidt, and her husband, Frank H. Furr, Jr.
She is survived by her sons; Frank H. Furr, III and his wife Carol of Smyrna, Daniel Furr and his wife Sheree of Rehoboth, and Timothy "Tim" Furr and his wife Louise of Rehoboth; daughters, Rebecca "Becky" Furr of Dover and Joyce Lapp and her husband Rick of Dover; her grandchildren, Eric Weldon, Nicklaus Grassett, Amanda & Tanner Dore, Jeffrey A. Joseph and his wife Jenn, Frank H. Furr IV, Daniel Furr Jr., Michael Furr, Lisa Vidallon, Laura and Michael Basile, and Lowell Thomas III and 16 great grandchildren.
Friends may call Sunday evening from 6:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Visitation will be held at 10:00 A.M. with funeral services following at 11:00 A.M., Monday, September 9, 2019 at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 425 N. Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901. A private burial is scheduled for a later date at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Laurel, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 425 N. Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guest book signed at www.torbertfuneral.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019