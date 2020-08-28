Janice J. Edmondson, 94, of Cambridge passed away early Thursday morning at Chesapeake Woods Center.
Mrs. Edmondson was born on July 20, 1926 and was the daughter of the late Goldsborough James and Celia D. James.
Surviving is her granddaughter Carey P. Willey; daughter in law Cheryl L. Willey; grandson in law Niklas Robinson; great-grandchildren Leila Ronnie Robinson and Graham S. Robinson; brother Goldsborough James, Jr. and nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death besides her parents were her husband Judge Charles E. Edmondson; her son V. Ronald Willey; sister Mildred Shramek and nephew Edward Arthur Shramek.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 beginning 1:00 pm at Old Trinity Church Cemetery with the Rev. Dan Dunlap officiating.
Serving as pallbearers will be Niklas Robinson, Graham Robinson, Leila Robinson Wayne Winterling, Greg Leverage, Eric Shramek and Steve Adams.
Memorial offerings may be made to the charity of one's choice
Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge.
Social distancing and wearing of mask will be required.