Janice Jackson Hurley was born October 21st, 1931 at Cambridge Maryland Hospital to Marian Cook Jackson and John S. Jackson. She grew up on Maryland Avenue in East Cambridge and graduated from Cambridge High School with the class of 1948. On November 23rd, 1950 she married Thomas W. Hurley at St Pauls Church in Cambridge. From this union two children were born, Cathy J. Moore, wife of Dennis J. Moore of Salisbury and John S. Hurley of Ridgely.
Mrs. Hurley was a proficient secretary to general agencies of Maryland including the Eastern Shore Hospital Center, Dept. of Social Services, Dept. of Parole and Probation and finally Dept. of Juvenile Services from which she retired in 1993. She also worked at the University of Delaware and Chesapeake College.
In addition to her work, she gave much time and effort to her husband's career as a clergy in the United Methodist Church since 1967 with pastorates at the Church Creek Charge, at Peniel Church in Newport, Delaware, at Queenstown and Grasonville in Queen Anne's County, at Salem Church in Selbyville, Delaware, at Centreville and at Grace Church in Cambridge.
She moved to Salisbury in 1996 upon Rev. Hurley's retirement. She joined Christ United Methodist Church in Salisbury as an active member at that time.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years. In addition to children, Cathy and John, she leaves two grandchildren, Earl Moore of Tucson, Arizona and Megan Moore of Helena, Montana, and one great grandson, Daniel Moore of Salisbury.
Services will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11am at Christ United Methodist Church, 211 Phillip Morris Drive, Salisbury, officiated by Rev. Jay Hurley and Rev. KyungMo Koo. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 211 Phillip Morris Drive, Salisbury, MD 21804 or Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 19, 2020