FEDERALSBURG - Janice Roberta Price of Federalsburg, MD, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at her home in Federalsburg. She was 72

She was born on Jan. 6, 1947 in Bridgeton, New Jersey, the daughter of Roberta Priscilla Ross and the late James Griffin.

Growing up in Caroline County, Janice graduated from Lockerman High School with the class of 1966. She later continued her studies and became a Certified Nursing Assistant. She started her CNA career at Easton Hospital for 19 years. She then went on to private sit for area families for five years, and later retired from Seaford Hospital after many years of faithful service.

She is survived by a son, Tyrone Price (Lakesha), of Centreville, MD; a daughter, Rosaline Price, of Baltimore; 10 grandchildren: Travon, LaChoya, Tyrone, Tikeyla, Tramine, Tymisha, Tavante, Kiara, TaNay, Jalen; 10 great grandchildren; 12 sisters: Mattie Warner (George), of Federalsburg; Joan Camper (Shack), of Federalsburg; Valerie Ross (Frank), of Hurlock, MD; Patricia Ross (David), of California; Bettye Staples and Geneva Griffin, of Bridgeton, New Jersey; Jacquetta Rawls (Kenneth), of Sicklerville, New Jersey; Colleen Scatterfield, of Minotola, New Jersey; Kathleen Johnson (Bill), of Brotmanville, New Jersey; Gina Dawkins (Robert), of Vineland, New Jersey; Roxanne Randazzo, of Vineland, New Jersey; Willa Mae Donaldson of Bridgeton, New Jersey; a devoted companion, William Wayman; and host of aunts, niece, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by two sisters: Sharon Ross, Elle Marie Thomas; and two brothers: Herman Griffin and James Randazzo.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 12:30 p.m. at Union United Methodist Church in Federalsburg, with the Reverend Jerald Graham officiating. Burial will follow at Federal Hill Cemetery in Federalsburg. Friends may visit the church from 10:30 to 12:30.

Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg. Share memories with the family at: www.framptom.com Published in The Star Democrat on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary