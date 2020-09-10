Janill Hill, Sr., passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford, DE. He was 88. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 1pm at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD, with a visitation from 11-1pm prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held on Monday at 10am at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD. Due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19, seating will be limited and masks are required. We thank you for your understanding. Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
