EASTON - Janis Lee Berry of Royal Oak, Md., died on March 6, 2019, at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. She was born on Feb. 20, 1950, in Ellwood City, Pa. She was the daughter of the late John Francis Jr. and Joan Francis of New Castle, Pa. She married Walter Berry on Aug. 7, 1971.

After high school graduation, Janis earned her B.S. degree in early childhood education and special education. Janis and Walt accepted teaching positions in Talbot County Public Schools and began teaching in August 1971. After taking time off to raise her two sons, she started St. Luke's Nursery School in St. Michaels, Md., in the early 1980s. After a number of years at St. Luke's, she left to pursue other opportunities. Janis later returned to St. Luke's, where she was a teacher of 4-year-olds at the time of her death.

Janis is survived by her mother, Joan Francis; her husband, Walter Berry; her two sons, Jonathan Berry (Alice), Denny Berry (Mandy); and seven grandchildren, Ziola Berry, Layla Berry, Jasper Berry, Brianna Crow, Nicholas Lupinos, Delilah Berry and Isabella Berry. Burial will be at her family plot in Harlansburg, Pa. on Tuesday, March 12.

A "Celebration of Life" for Janis will be held on Friday, March 15, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in St. Michaels. The service will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Anyone whose life has been touched by Janis is invited to attend and celebrate her life.