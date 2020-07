Jasmyn Denise Brummell, age 24 was born on March 17, 1996 in Baltimore, MD. On July 4, 2020, she answered God's call and entered eternal rest. A walk-through viewing in her remembrance will be held from 10:00AM to 12:00 Noon, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Henry Funeral Home. P.A. Services will be private. Live streaming available at Facebook.com/henryfuneralhomepa . Condolences may be sent to Henry Funeral Home, P.A., 510 Washington Street, Cambridge, Maryland 21613 or to www.henryfh.com