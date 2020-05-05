Jason Andrew Christopher
1978 - 2020
Jason Andrew Christopher, 41, of Preston, Maryland passed away on May 1, 2020.

Born in Easton, Maryland on December 6, 1978, he was the son of Bonnie Marshall Lahman and the late Claude "Rusty" Christopher II.

He attended Preston Elementary School and graduated from CRHS with the class of 1996.

Jason enlisted in the delayed entry program for the U.S. Marine Corp in September 1995 and went on to serve his country. He was honorably discharged in 2000.

He made a career as a professional painter.

Jason loved listening to music and going fishing. His pride and joy was his daughter Riley Amara. They loved going out to eat, the movies and the YMCA to swim. Riley along with all of Jason's family and friends will truly miss him for sure.

Surviving Jason along with his mom Bonnie of Crapo and daughter Riley Amara of Ridgely; is his brother Jared A. Lahman of Cambridge; his sister Katie M. Christopher of Aurora, Colorado; step-father Merrill "J.R." Lahman of Choptank.

Services will be private.

Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge.

To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com

Published in The Star Democrat on May 5, 2020.
