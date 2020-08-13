Jason Andrew Grimes died unexpectedly, in his home, on August 9, 2020 at the age of 41.



Jason was born on December 22, 1978 to Michael (deceased) and Carla Grimes in Hollywood, Florida.



He is survived by his children, Kennedi and Ethen Grimes; great grandmother, Carolyn Furness; his siblings, David (Maria) Grimes, Jeffery Grimes, Kelly Fairbanks, and Jennifer (Jeramie) Espil; 13 nieces and nephews and six great nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be on Sunday, August 16, 2020 for family and friends.



