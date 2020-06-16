Jason Howard Jones born September 15, 1980, passed away suddenly at his home in Wittman, Maryland with his wife by his side. He was 39.
Jason loved being on the water crabbing, and dredging with one of his best friends, Wade Murphy. He enjoyed fishing off the dock until the sun went down. He enjoyed being outside working on his wife's little projects.
He is survived by his wife of 6 years Erin Jones whom he married on September 14, 2013. He is also survived by a stepson, Austin Jones, his daughter Azeyln Jones, a sister Tara Freeman and his mother Georgianna LeCompte (Greg).
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Talbot Watermen's Association, PO Box 324, Bozman, MD 21612 or Phillips Wharf Environmental Center, 6129 Tilghman Island Road, Tilghman, MD 21671.
To share memories with the family, please visit www.framptom.com
Jason loved being on the water crabbing, and dredging with one of his best friends, Wade Murphy. He enjoyed fishing off the dock until the sun went down. He enjoyed being outside working on his wife's little projects.
He is survived by his wife of 6 years Erin Jones whom he married on September 14, 2013. He is also survived by a stepson, Austin Jones, his daughter Azeyln Jones, a sister Tara Freeman and his mother Georgianna LeCompte (Greg).
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Talbot Watermen's Association, PO Box 324, Bozman, MD 21612 or Phillips Wharf Environmental Center, 6129 Tilghman Island Road, Tilghman, MD 21671.
To share memories with the family, please visit www.framptom.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 16, 2020.