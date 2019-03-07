Home

More Obituaries for Jason Swanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Scott Swanson

Jason Scott Swanson Obituary
INDIANA - Jason Scott Swanson of Indianapolis, Indiana, died March 4, 2019. He was 43 years old. Born in Indianapolis to Dewey A. Swanson and Deborah J. West Swanson.
He was employed as Detective Sergeant with Southport, Indiana police department.
Time spent with his sons brought the most pleasure.
Mr. Swanson is survived by his wife, Charlotte; ex-wife, Kimberly Shoener Swanson; sons: Johnathan Dewey, Benjamin George Swanson, of Greenwood, Indiana; parents: Dewey and Dawn (Shepherd) Swanson; sisters: Kristen, Courtney, of Indiana; in laws: George and Andrea Shoener, of Easton, Md.
Burial at Crown Hill cemetery in Southport, Indiana.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019
