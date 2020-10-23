1/1
Jason Skye Westerfield
1975 - 2020
Jason Skye Westerfield passed away on October 12, 2020 at Berkeley Roper Hospital in South Carolina, at the age of 45. He was born on April 29, 1975 in Easton, Maryland to Julie Kim McCarty ad Edward Westerfield, Jr.

Skye graduated from Easton High School in 1993. With his passion for cars and anything that went "VROOM VROOM", he enrolled in Vale Technical Institute in Pennsylvania, graduating with Associate degrees in Automotive Mechanics and Electrical Automotive. (ASE Master Certified)

Skye was able to fulfill his passion and remained in the industry throughout his life.

Skye married the love of his life and true soulmate, Kim Hallowell on May 19, 1996. They shared their life in Maryland, Florida and finally settled in South Carolina.

In addition to his wife Kim, Skye is survived by a step-daughter, Jessica; a granddaughter, Kira; his father, Ed Westerfield (Jackie); his half-brothers, Eddie, Ryan, and Michael; his aunts, Debbie Cole (Alton), Lynn Crouch, and Christie Spurry; as well as cousins Adam McCarty, Trey Ross (Dawn), Michael Crouch (Gabby), Caitlin Bryan (Jake), Julia Spurry; and a special friend, Sam Mott.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Julie Kim McCarty, his uncle, Steve McCarty, his maternal grandparents, Doris and Jr. McCarty, and his paternal grandparents, Betty and Ed Westerfield, Sr.

Skye had a warm and kind soul and a bright smile that could put you at ease. Needless to say, Skye was well liked and very much loved. He will truly be missed by many.

Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In the meantime, raise a glass in remembrance of Skye. I am sure he will smile down on you.

Donations in Skye's memory may be made to the Classic Motor Museum, First Gear Program, P.O. Box 214, St. Michaels, MD 21663.

Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 23, 2020.
