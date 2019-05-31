EASTON - Jayne M. Wilson died peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at ACT Bayleigh Chase Assisted Living in Easton, MD. She was 92.

Jayne was born Jan. 14, 1927 in the Richmond Hill neighborhood of Queens, NY, to James F. and Lillian (neÃ© O'Connell) Sullivan, and grew up in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. She attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help Grammar School, graduated from Bay Ridge High School where she was voted "Class Beauty" by her peers, and continued to a secretarial school. She met the love of her life, John "Jack" Wilson at a dance in Sheepshead Bay in 1955, married in 1957, started a family and moved to Bethpage, Long Island. The family moved as jobs changed to Wilmington, DE, and Potomac, MD. After downsizing to Bethesda, she retired in Easton in 2013.

She worked as an executive secretary for various banks, insurance companies and retired after 10 years of service with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Jayne enjoyed playing bridge, tennis, and loved to dance well into her 80's. She was proud of her Irish heritage, and devoted to her faith and family.

Survivors include sons: Stephen (Mary), of Easton; Robert (Kimberley), of Silver Spring, MD; daughter, Patricia Wilson, of Rockville, MD; grandchildren: Colleen, Jack, Molly, Sarah, Sean; and a nephew, Robert Milne (Frances).

Her husband Jack of 51 years; sisters: Patricia Quinn and Florence Dailey predeceased her.

Friends and family visitation will take place Wednesday, June 5, from 6-8 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Easton and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Easton on Thursday, June 6 at 11 a.m.

Interment at St. Gabriel's Cemetery in Potomac will be private.

For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com Published in The Star Democrat on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary