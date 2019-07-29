|
J. B. Jarrell, Jr. (Jay) of Denton, MD passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Homestead Manor in Denton. He was 97 years old.
Born in Ridgely, MD on October 8, 1921, Mr. Jarrell was the son of the late Joseph Boone Jarrell, Sr. and Margaret Mildred Norris Jarrell. His wife, Doreen Jarrell, passed away on September 15, 1998.
Mr. Jarrell graduated from the University of Maryland where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture. After college, he enlisted in the Navy and went to Midshipman's School at Columbia in NYC. He served in the European Theater during WWII. After the war, he worked for Farm Credit in Denton and eventually became Managing Director of Farm Credit, where he retired in 1985. He volunteered in his community, working on projects such as the planning committee for the Denton Industrial Park, the Caroline Historical Society, Meals on Wheels, and working with his church. Other than his family, his three passions were golf, travelling, gardening, and playing cribbage.
Mr. Jarrell is survived by his daughter, Isabel D. Tomer of Mentor, OH; a granddaughter, Doreen S. Mattson (David A. Mattson) of Mentor; and two great grandchildren: Andrea D. Mattson and Erik A. Mattson, both of Chicago, IL. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Norris and Reba Jarrell and son-in-law, Lewis P. Tomer.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, August 6th, at the St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Denton where friends may call from 10 until 11 before the service. The interment will be in the MD Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD at 9 am on Wednesday, August 7th.
Contributions in Mr. Jarrell's memory may be made to either the Caroline Historical Society, 16 N. 2nd St., Denton, MD 21629 or St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 100 South Fifth Ave., Denton, MD 21629. To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on July 30, 2019