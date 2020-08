Jean A. Barham Dombroski, 94 of Greensboro, MD passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020.Jean was born in Neptune, NJ on February 27, 1926. She was preceded in death by her parents Edwin and Pearl Barham; and her husband; Joseph A. Dombroski.She is survived by her daughter; Diana E. Curley and her husband Robin W. Sr.; her grandchildren; Rob Curley Jr.; Jeannie A. Parker; her great grandchildren; Jamie Curley; Jessica Curley; Joshua Curley; Ashley O'Connor; Sean Parker; her great great grandchildren; Ava Curley; Heather Curley.A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 11am-12pm at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home at 106 W. Sunset Ave. Greensboro, Maryland. Services will be held following visitation at Greensboro Cemetery located at 309 S. Main Street, Greensboro, DE.For online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com