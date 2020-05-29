Jean Elizabeth Perkins passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, peacefully at home in Federalsburg, MD. She was 84.
She was born on July 12, 1935, the daughter of the late George Gabriel Head and Mary Elizabeth (Benton) Head.
She enjoyed cross stitching, traveling, shopping, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, William A. Perkins, her children; Robert Perkins (Deanna), Tammi Zalewski (Ray), Sandy Mullett (Chuck), and Karen Perkins, 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, her sister, Doris Moore, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, George Richard Head.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 255 Comet Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.
She was born on July 12, 1935, the daughter of the late George Gabriel Head and Mary Elizabeth (Benton) Head.
She enjoyed cross stitching, traveling, shopping, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, William A. Perkins, her children; Robert Perkins (Deanna), Tammi Zalewski (Ray), Sandy Mullett (Chuck), and Karen Perkins, 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, her sister, Doris Moore, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, George Richard Head.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 255 Comet Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 29, 2020.