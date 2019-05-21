|
NEW YORK - Jean L. Gibson, 83, of Waterford, New York, passed away at the Schenectady Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation on Friday 10 May 2019.
Born in Easton, MD, she was the daughter of the late Ward and Anita (Stoops) Lister. She was a homemaker. Jean is predeceased by her husband, Reginald Gibson, whom she married June 24, 1967.
She is survived by her two loving children: Linda Barbera (Joseph), of Waterford, New York; Timothy Gibson (Kelley), of Tampa, Florida; and one sister, Martha Lee, of Easton, MD. She is also survived by five loving grandchildren.
Services for Jean will be private.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 21, 2019