Jean (Clough) McCombs

Jean (Clough) McCombs Obituary
Jean Clough McCombs of Centreville, MD died on October 2, 2019. Beloved mother of Stacy Glossian of Bangor, ME, Steve McCombs (Kasey Myers) of Grasonville and Shelly Nelson (Thomas) of Centreville; grandmother of Kierstin Nelson (Jimmy Tiernan), Makenzi Nelson, Albert Glossian, Jr. and Alex Glossian; great-grandmother of Kennedy "Peanut" Tiernan; sister of George Edward Clough (Libby) of Chester, Sissy Elbourn of Rock Hall, Bonnie Pierson (Jerry) of Chester and Walter Clough, Jr. of Port Charlotte, FL; and aunt to many beloved nieces and nephews. Friends and family may visit from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Monday, October 7 at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, MD. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, October 8 at Immnuel United Methodist Church in Grasonville, MD. Burial will follow at Stevensville Cemetery. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 4, 2019
