Jean Montgomery Beecher, 80, stepped into Glory early Sunday morning September 22, 2019.
A long-time resident of Queenstown, MD, she was born on December 20, 1938 in Scotland. She arrived in America in 1960 after marrying Dale Beecher, who was serving in the Air Force. She was so proud to become a U.S. citizen, and loved America even though Scotland remained in her heart forever.
Pulling from her Scottish heritage, she learned to drive and went back to school to achieve her A. A. She worked at Chesapeake College for 25 years, retiring as an Administrative Assistant for the Vice President.
Jean's most meaningful experience soon after arriving in America was surrendering her life to Christ. All who knew Jean witnessed her kindness, respect and care. Her willingness to take the time to pray for you on any matter will be her legacy. Other than her love for Christ, her family know they were loved beyond measure and are filled with the hope they will see her again.
Jean is survived by her children, Victor Beecher (Tami) and Sharlotte Beecher; her grandchildren Brian Beecher and Heather Beecher; her great-grandchildren Sage Beecher and Sophia Showacre; and her family in Scotland: a brother, Eric McMillan and beloved nieces Cheryl Collins and Lorraine McMillan. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Fiona Beecher and her ex-husband, Dale Beecher.
A funeral service will be held at 2:30 pm on Thursday, September 26 at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD, where friends and family may visit beginning at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow the service at Chesterfield Cemetery, Centreville, MD. For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019