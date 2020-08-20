1/1
Jean S. Williams
1923 - 2020
Jean S. Williams of St. Michaels, MD, formerly of Cordova, MD, passed away at her home on Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was 96 years old.

Born in Easton, MD on October 29, 1923, Mrs. Williams was the daughter of the late Norman Bounds Saulsbury and Lelia Rebecca Hopkins Saulsbury. Her Husband, Walter H. Williams, passed away on December 3, 2011.

Mrs. Williams had moved to Cordova in 1926 and moved to St. Michaels in 2011. She was a 1941 graduate of the Cordova High School. She was a homemaker but, in 1956, worked for the NY Life Insurance Company and then the Wilmington, DE Board of Education. She was a member of the Trinity Cathedral in Easton.

Mrs. Williams is survived by her daughter with whom she lived in St. Michaels, Wilma J. Cavalier (Gene); and two grandchildren, Brooks Campbell and Cassidy Campbell. In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by four sisters: Helen Roberts, Virginia White, Sarah Smith, and Norma Sutton.

A graveside funeral service will be private. If friends wish to send a memorial donation, the family suggests sending it to the Talbot Humane Society, 7894n Ocean Gtwy, PO Box 1143, Easton, MD 21601. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Home, PA
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
(410) 479-2611
