Jeannette "Jan" M. O'Connell passed away on January 31, 2020 at her home in Easton.
She was born in Lawrence, MA on April 1, 1933 the daughter of the late John and Jennie M. Iannazzo Cole. She attended Punchard High School in Andover, MA, Class of 1950. On October 12, 1953, she married William "Bill" O'Connell of Andover, MA where they resided. After working for a local insurance company, then the I.R.S. out of Lawrence, MA, for a short time until moving to Annapolis, MD in 1960. Later that same year, she and her husband moved to Easton, MD. In 1977 she began working for Talbot Bank, until April of 1995 when she retired as an administrative assistant.
Mrs. O'Connell was a devout Catholic who enjoyed crocheting, reading and spending time with those she loved.
She is survived by three grandchildren, Danielle Forrest (Bryan) of Federalsburg, MD, Stephanie Tritapoe (J.D.) of Easton, MD, and Michelle Dahlman (Howard) of Cordova, MD and 12 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, William "Bill" O'Connell, her daughter, Susan M. Hilghman, a granddaughter, Jennifer Dahlman, and two brothers, John T. Cole, Jr., and Paul Cole.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 6 - 8 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11 AM at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 1210 S. Washington St., Easton. A graveside service will follow at 1 PM at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 2, 2020