Jeanne Sikorski Startt of Bethlehem, MD, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Peak Healthcare at The Pines in Easton, MD. She succumbed to dementia and pneumonia. She was 76.
Jeanne was born in Kiel, Germany on September 5, 1943.
She was a little ball of sunshine with a generous heart and would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it. Jeanne was loyal, trustworthy, hardworking, and loved to have fun and laugh.
Jeanne attended many churches in her lifetime and was baptized Lutheran. Jeanne had many accomplishments, but her greatest pride was her family. She was a past President of Ladies of the Elks, a licensed dental hygienist, an owner/operator of her own cleaning company, manager of Startt's Welding, and a compassionate caregiver to elderly folks in need of assistance. She loved to cook and entertain for friends and family. She was an avid boater and spent many hours on the Choptank River on her pontoon boat with Jim and their grandchildren. Jeanne's children and grandchildren were everything to her; she loved to spoil them rotten.
She loved music and the arts, and loved bus trips to NYC to see plays and shows. She leaves behind so many precious memories for her family to cherish.
She is survived by her sons, Christian Lee Startt, Sr. (Pamela), and Marc Jeffrey Startt (Jocelyn), grandchildren, Christian Jr., Madelyn, and Julia, step-grandchildren, Cody, Lauren, and Logan, sisters-in-law, Karen Wessells, and Lula Thompson, and her beloved Bichon, Izzy.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, James Floyd Startt, whom she met in Germany in the early 1960's, her parents, Kurt and Anastasia Sikorski, and her brothers, Carl, Conrad, and Manfred.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, burial will be private. She will be buried with her beloved husband at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. If anyone would like to send the family a card or letter with a favorite memory of her, please send to The Startt's, 7208 Frances Street, Easton, MD 21601.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Caroline County Humane Society, 407 W. Belle Rd., Ridgely, MD 21660.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
