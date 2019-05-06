Home

Jeanne W. Windsor

Jeanne W. Windsor Obituary
HURLOCK - Jeanne Wheatley Windsor, 89, of Hurlock, MD, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 2, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Grover Cleveland Wheatley and Virginia Hastings Wheatley.
She was a 1947 graduate of Hurlock High School. For many years, she worked as an office manager for Metropolitan Life Insurance in both Easton and Salisbury, retiring in 1992.
Mrs. Windsor held membership of Unity Washington United Methodist Church in Hurlock where she was active with the Ruth and Naomi Circle, a member of Hurlock American Legion Post 243 Ladies Auxiliary, and a member of the board of directors for St. Paul's Cemetery at Harrison Ferry.
She is survived by nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ashton W. Windsor; and a sister, Harriet W. Leh.
A graveside service will held on Friday, May 10, 1 p.m. at Unity Washington Cemetery in Hurlock. Pastor John Allen will officiate.
Memorial donations may be made to Unity Washington United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 298, Hurlock, MD 21643.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 7, 2019
