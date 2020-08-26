Jeannie Ellen Quillen passed peacefully at home on August 11, 2020 surrounded by her family and close friends. Born in Easton, MD on December 5, 1954, one of five children, Jeannie was the daughter of the late Jack and Doretta Quillen. She graduated from Colonel Richardson in 1972. She later attended Salisbury State College. Her greatest joys were her two sons and grandchildren.



She is survived by two sons Eric Morris (Jess) and Kevin Werner of Federalsburg, MD and daughter, Melissa Morris, grandchildren Lailah and Layne Morris. She is also survived by two sisters Alice Cordrey of Greenwood, DE and Phyllis North of Easton, MD and one brother Steve Blanchfield (Donna) of Federalsburg, MD. She was preceded in death by sister, Wanda Ennis of Federalsburg who passed away on December 31, 2001. Flowers can be sent to the Federalsburg VFW where a memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 6:30 pm. Honorary pallbearers are David Werner, Stevie Blanchfield, Gary Rosser and Johnny Bryan.



