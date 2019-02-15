EASTON - Jeannine Mitchell Murray, 90, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Bayleigh Chase, Easton, MD.

Jeannine, "Jen" was born in Hoisington, Kansas, on Dec. 28, 1928, to the late Ervin Edwin Michaelis and Zella Mitchell Michaelis. Jen was adopted as an infant by her maternal grandparents, John and Clara Mitchell. Jen graduated from Hoisington High School in 1945. She met her late husband, Ernest "Ernie" Murray, while they were both working for the FBI in Washington, DC, and they married in 1950.

Jen retired from a 30-year career with the Naval Research Laboratory in 1988 and she and Ernie then moved to Martingham where they enjoyed golfing, traveling, entertaining and dancing. Jen and Ernie spent summers for over 30 years with family and friends at their cottage on Lake Opinicon, Ontario, Canada.

Jen is survived by sons: John and Tom, their spouses, Chris and Paul; grandchildren: Jason and Alison, Jason's wife Tiffany; and great grandchild, Henry.

Remembrances will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Jen's memory to The Bayleigh Chase Colleague Appreciation Fund, 501 Dutchman's Lane, Easton, MD 21601.