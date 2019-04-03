MCDANIEL - Jearlene Hickman, 78, of McDaniel, MD, died Monday, April 1, 2019, at home.

Born Dec. 17, 1940, in Quinwood, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Cline A. Watson and Clara M. Smith Watson. She was the wife of 60 years of the late Herbert Danny Hickman who died Dec. 13, 2018.

Jearlene had worked as a produce supervisor for the former George's Super Thrift, Eldersburg. She enjoyed playing Bridge. Jearlene had been an active member of the Woman's Club of St. Michael's, MD.

She is survived by son, Danny Hickman, of New Hampshire; daughters: Sherri Hickman, of McDaniel, MD; Julie Scheele and her husband Kurt, of Sykesville, MD; brothers: Paul, Michael and Richard Watson; sister, Annette Richard; grandchildren: Beau Martz, Jenealle Lynch; and great grandchildren: Hayden Martz, Oliver Martz, Parker Martz and Makenzi Roth.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Darlene Lynch; and infant sister, Paulene.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville, where a funeral service will be held on Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. Interment in Lake View Memorial Park.

Those desiring may make memorial donations to Talbot County Hospice or to the . Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary