Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jearlene Hickman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jearlene Hickman


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jearlene Hickman Obituary
MCDANIEL - Jearlene Hickman, 78, of McDaniel, MD, died Monday, April 1, 2019, at home.
Born Dec. 17, 1940, in Quinwood, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Cline A. Watson and Clara M. Smith Watson. She was the wife of 60 years of the late Herbert Danny Hickman who died Dec. 13, 2018.
Jearlene had worked as a produce supervisor for the former George's Super Thrift, Eldersburg. She enjoyed playing Bridge. Jearlene had been an active member of the Woman's Club of St. Michael's, MD.
She is survived by son, Danny Hickman, of New Hampshire; daughters: Sherri Hickman, of McDaniel, MD; Julie Scheele and her husband Kurt, of Sykesville, MD; brothers: Paul, Michael and Richard Watson; sister, Annette Richard; grandchildren: Beau Martz, Jenealle Lynch; and great grandchildren: Hayden Martz, Oliver Martz, Parker Martz and Makenzi Roth.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Darlene Lynch; and infant sister, Paulene.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville, where a funeral service will be held on Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. Interment in Lake View Memorial Park.
Those desiring may make memorial donations to Talbot County Hospice or to the .
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
Download Now