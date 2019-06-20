HURLOCK - Jeffery L. Donaldson, 60, of Hurlock, MD, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at his home. He was born in Baltimore on Jan. 13, 1959 and was a son of the late James Donaldson and Erma Blades Davis.

Mr. Donaldson graduated from Colonel Richardson High School class of 1977. On Jan. 28, 1988, he married the former Cathy Abbott. He enjoyed teaching Karate, where he was a Second Degree Black Belt. Mr. Donaldson also enjoyed motorcycles.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy Donaldson, of Hurlock; two stepdaughters: Leigh-Anne Mills (Dave), of Pennsylvania; Lauren Mills (Reggie), of Wingate; a step grandchild, Emily Hock; two brothers: Michael Stewart, Jerry Stewart; a sister, Deborah Creighton (Paul); mother in law, Mary (Mannie) Dean; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Jeffery is preceded in death by two brothers: Kenneth Stewart and James Mark Donaldson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. Published in The Star Democrat on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary