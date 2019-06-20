Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffery Donaldson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffery L. Donaldson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeffery L. Donaldson Obituary
HURLOCK - Jeffery L. Donaldson, 60, of Hurlock, MD, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at his home. He was born in Baltimore on Jan. 13, 1959 and was a son of the late James Donaldson and Erma Blades Davis.
Mr. Donaldson graduated from Colonel Richardson High School class of 1977. On Jan. 28, 1988, he married the former Cathy Abbott. He enjoyed teaching Karate, where he was a Second Degree Black Belt. Mr. Donaldson also enjoyed motorcycles.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy Donaldson, of Hurlock; two stepdaughters: Leigh-Anne Mills (Dave), of Pennsylvania; Lauren Mills (Reggie), of Wingate; a step grandchild, Emily Hock; two brothers: Michael Stewart, Jerry Stewart; a sister, Deborah Creighton (Paul); mother in law, Mary (Mannie) Dean; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Jeffery is preceded in death by two brothers: Kenneth Stewart and James Mark Donaldson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in The Star Democrat on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now