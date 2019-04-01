|
GRASONVILLE - Jeffrey L. Skinner, 46, of Grasonville, Md. passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at his home, with his loving family by his side.
Jeff is survived by his mother, Deborah Skinner; his father, Gene Skinner and his step-mother, Gail Skinner; his loving wife, Melanie; his sons: Trenton (TJ), Kaiden, Colton; his step-children: Jonathan, Courtney, Ashley; his sisters: Susan Skinner, Molly Skinner (Todd); and his nephews: Kamden, Kyle; and many close friends.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 12 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge, with Rev. Dan Gedman officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617 and/or Dorchester County , c/o Karol Redline, 7 Shady Drive, Cambridge, MD 21613.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 2, 2019