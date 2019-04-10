ST. MICHAELS - Jennie Coccaro was born Giovannina Tomasino in Staten Island, NY, in 1920. She married Frank Coccaro in 1939 and they had their daughter Joan in 1942.

She worked in the Wall Street area of NY for a Patent Attorney and later in International Banking.

After the death of her husband in 1975, she continued to work until her retirement, then relocated to Toms River, NJ.

Jennie moved to St. Michaels, MD, to take care of her seriously ill daughter who passed away in 2000.

Jennie is also predeceased by her sister and brother in law, Pauline and Louis DeCarolis.

She is survived by her sister and brother in law, Rosalie and Gabriel Amoroso; her niece, Roberta Hershenfeld; her nephews: Louis DeCarolis, Richard Amaroso; and several great nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions can be made to "The Joan Coccaro Memorial Scholarship Award Fund" c/o Judy Stetson, Director of Nursing Education, Chesapeake College Foundation, P.O. Box 8, Wye Mills, MD 21679.

This is a scholarship fund for excellence that is given to selected graduates from The Associates Degree in Nursing Program to honor her daughter who was the director of Nursing at MGW from 1987-1999.

Visitation will be on Thursday, April 11, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, 200 Harrison St., Easton, MD. Interment will be at the Maravian Cemetery in Staten Island.