Jennie Einhorn

Jennie (Tuckman) Einhorn died in her sleep, surrounded by family, on August 17, 2020. She had long vowed to reach 108, but cancer got in the way. She was 93.
Born in New Haven to Eli and Dora Tuckman, Jennie was one of four sisters. She trained as a secretary and enjoyed her work over a long career, feeling especially proud of serving the American Cancer Society
.
Jennie loved bright colors, thrift store bargains and lending a hand to those in need. When her grandchildren, grandniece and grandnephew were young, she crisscrossed the country to help care for them in Chicago, St. Michaels, MD, and Portland, CT.
She belonged to synagogues, volunteered at the St. Michaels Community Center and was a member of the Red Hat Ladies. Charming and sassy, she was known for giving her unvarnished opinion and then asking, "How'd that grab ya, bubbeleh?" Strangers fell for her regularly.
Jennie is survived by her son Edward (Helga); grandchildren Catrin, Elia, Aaron, Emily, Nate and Lissa; five great-grandchildren; and beloved relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her sisters; her ex-husband, Martin; her companion Pat; her son Jay; and other adored family members and friends.
A private burial will be held at United Israel Cemetery in New Haven. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to the American Cancer Society
.