Mrs. Jennie Harrison (Nana Bug or Aunt Jetty) passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was 94 years old.
Born on December 17, 1925 in Tallassee, Alambama, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Mezzellie Harrison. She married Joe H. Harrison in 1944 and eventually moved her family to Queen Anne, MD and then to Easton, MD after their children were out of school. Joe passed away in July 1989.
She was a breast cancer survivor (1970). She loved spending time with her family and was known for cooking a full course meal in less then twenty minutes for any family memmber that just happened to stop by.
Mrs. Harrison is survived by her children: Ruth, Joe (Julie), and Danny (Laresa); Grandchildren , Betty Jane Craig, Buckie Harrison, Naylor Harrison, Cecilia Liebowitz, and Laura Lynn Harrison English; 15 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren; her siblings, Betty Jane Harrison, Ottoway Harrison, and Bennie Harrison.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings, Ruth Harrison, Leonard Harrison, Harry Harrison, Peter Harrison, and Bobby Harrison, and her granddaughters, Sophia Harrison and Rosemary Kingsland.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to American Diabetes Association.
A Visitation will be held Friday, July 10th, 2020 from 5pm-7pm at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home in Easton, MD.
Another Visitation will be held at Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home in Charlotte, NC on Monday, July 13th, 2020. Mrs. Harrison's burial will be on Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 at Oaklawn Cemtery in Charlotte, NC.
