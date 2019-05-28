Jennie Morreale, 97, died peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Integrace at Bayleigh Chase in Easton, Md. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret Lamberta Sinacore. Her husband of 58 years, Joseph Morreale, died Sept. 9, 2001.

She is survived by her children, Elena McComas (H.G. "Skip") of Ocean Pines, Md., Carol Smith of Easton, Md., Pete Morreale (Vicki) of Fort Wayne, Ind., John Morreale (Cris), of Willshire, Ohio; as well as nine grandsons, Scott, Ryan and Tony McComas, Dante, Brendan, Derek and Michael Morreale, Lucas and Tyler Smith; and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, John Sinacore (Angela); and predeceased by her brother, Joseph Sinacore.

She started elementary school speaking only Italian but quickly mastered English and became an avid reader. She received an associate degree from Pace University and worked for a Manhattan engineering firm during World War II while her husband served in the South Pacific. She was a stay-at-home mother until her youngest was 16 and she began working as a realtor. All through her adult life, she spent countless hours volunteering for a variety of organizations. She believed in getting involved when things needed to be done and setting an example for others.

After her father died in 1958, she began to volunteer with the , sitting on local boards and organizing fundraising campaigns through several moves. After leaving New York City, her family lived in Salisbury, Md.; Fort Wayne, Ind.; and Rancho Bernardo, Calif. She was active in Newcomers Clubs, the Girl Scouts of America, Art Guilds, her church, her residential area boards and the Republican Party. She served as president of the Rancho Bernardo chapter of the Republican Women's Club. In addition to volunteering, she enjoyed cooking, writing, doing needlepoint, gardening and bird watching. She loved to laugh, especially at her own humorous stories. She will be missed by her large family.

Her family thanks the staff at Bayleigh Chase for the years of kind and loving care.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to the or to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601. Published in The Star Democrat on May 26, 2019