SALISBURY - Jeremy Wilson of Salisbury, MD, passed away at the UMSMC in Easton, MD, after a long battle with cancer. He was 44 years old.

Born in Bryn Mawr, PA, Mr. Wilson was the son of Calvin Wilson and his wife Laurie A. Wilson, of Greensboro, MD; and Vicky Swingle Bressler and her husband Phillip Bressler, of Pine Grove, PA. He was a 1993 graduate of North Caroline High School in Ridgely, MD, and has been a mechanic for Potomac Food Group in Salisbury. He enjoyed playing pool with his friends, fishing, and was well known for lending a helping hand to anyone who needed him. Most of all, he loved his children and his family.

In addition to his father and mother and their spouses, Jeremy is survived by a son, Dustin Wilson, of Salisbury; a daughter, Amber M. Wilson, of Salisbury; a stepson, Michael Rausch, of Hurlock, MD; three sisters: Lisa Patrick (Scott), of Preston, MD; Jessica Davis, of Pine Grove, PA; Jennifer Bradley (Ernie), of Denton; and three brothers: Chris Colby, of Jessup, MD; Jason Wilson, of Eagle, CO; and Josh Wilson (MacKenzie), of Gypsum, CO.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 2nd, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. 2nd Street in Denton, where friends may call from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The interment will be in the Denton Cemetery.

If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.

To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit: moorefuneralhomepa.com. Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary