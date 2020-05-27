St. Michael's Maryland and Conway, South Carolina resident, private pilot, business owner, golfer, and Bible Student, Jerry M. Bailey, passed from this world peacefully on May 20, 2020 at Hospice of the Chesapeake, Pasadena, MD after a short illness.



Born in West Virginia to Donzie Bailey and Pearl (n'ee Simpson) Bailey, Jerry was raised in Glen Burnie, MD and graduated from Glen Burnie High School. A long time resident of Martingham in St. Michael's Jerry Bailey enjoyed golfing and flying around the area with his wife of 50 years, Constance Kay Bailey (n'ee Duncan). He was the main principal in the family business, Easton Paper and Janitorial Supplies on Davis Avenue in Easton and in 2004 opened up Secure Shred, a document destruction company with his Daughters.



Mr. Bailey was a long time Member of St. Marks Memorial Church in Easton on Peachblossom Road where he served as an Elder and Treasurer. Mr. Bailey cared deeply about charity and his community. He was a frequent co-pilot for children in need of surgery and burn care up and down the east coast and the Star Democrat's Brighter Christmas Fund was a personal favorite. Also, He was a yearly benefactor to the Neighborhood Center and the Local Talbot County Humane Society.



Jerry is survived by his two daughters, three grandchildren and one great grandchild; Denise Anderson, her husband John Kevin Anderson; and Pamela Bailey. Grandchildren include Jarrett Bailey Anderson, his wife Keely Anderson of Colorado; Lauren Ashley Anderson-Klein of Annapolis; and Pamela's son Connor Bailey McGrath, his wife Jacqueline McGrath and their son William Christopher McGrath recently of Monterey, CA. Mr. Bailey was very proud of his grandchildren's service to our Military in the Navy and Air Force respectively.



Interment with his wife, Constance K. Bailey, will be held at Glen Haven Memorial Park in Glen Burnie alongside his Mother and Father in the Garden of Hours on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to your local hospice.



