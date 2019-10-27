Home

Jerwan Malachi Hayes


1997 - 2019
Jerwan Malachi Hayes Obituary
Jerwan Malachi Hayes, 22 of Cambridge, departed this life Sat., October 19, 2019 in Trappe, Maryland. He was born July 23, 1997 in Easton, MD, son of Jerry T. Hayes and Wanda A. Hayes. Jerwan was a graduate of Cambridge South Dorchester High School Class of 2015.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sat., November 2, 2019 12 noon at Cambridge-South Dorchester High School Cambridge Beltway Cambridge, Maryland. Interment in Reids Grove Cemetery. Condolences sent to www.henryfuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019
