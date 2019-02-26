EAST NEW MARKET - Jessie Mae Faulkner, 89, of East New Market, MD, passed away February 24, 2019. She was born to the late Vernon Lee Swann Sr. and Vivian Banning Swann on Dec. 9, 1929 in Easton, MD. She graduated from Easton High School in 1947 and was a member for many years of the Grasonville and Federalsburg Seventh Day Adventist churches. She was a homemaker and loving mother while working alongside her former husband in their local canning businesses.

She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved animals. Especially her beloved dogs, Lemmie and Benji, and her cats.

Mae loved motorcycles and would jump on the back of one to take a ride well into her 80's. In recent years, she enjoyed her "golden path" sunsets on the Choptank river from her picture window. She also loved playing checkers, but only when she won.

She is survived by three children: Steve Faulkner Sr. and wife Linda, of Federalsburg, MD; Tim Faulkner and wife Carol, of Jensen Beach, FL; Jodie Faulkner-Henry and husband Eric, of Laurel, DE; six grandchildren: Steve Faulkner Jr. and wife Cindy, of Denton, MD; Christopher Faulkner and wife Meagon, of Seaford, DE; Melissa Wood and husband Jake, of Easton, MD; J.R. Paul and wife Leah, of Federalsburg, MD; Stacey Paul, of Delmar, DE; Jordan Paul, of Milford, DE; eight great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Mae is survived by her siblings: Vernon "Lee" Swann Jr., of Largo, FL; Sue Swann Comey and her husband Dennis, of Easton, MD; and Sammy Swann, of Preston, MD. She is also survived by her aunt and lifelong friend, Joy Jones, of Preston, MD.

She was preceded in death by her former husband, Dave Faulkner; and longtime companion, Creighton Orem.

A visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to The Humane Society of Dorchester County, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.fhnfuneralhome.com Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary