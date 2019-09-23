|
|
|
12-12-77 to 9-21-19.
Jimmy, 41, passed away on September 21, 2019. He leaves behind his four children Jimmy, Andrew, Jeremy, and Haleigh. Also, his sister Amy Delph and his parents. Jimmy was kind hearted and truly loved. He loved hunting and fishing. He will be greatly missed.
Visitation is on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. to 11 A.M. at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home and Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Highway, in Severna Park. A graveside service in Glen Haven Memorial Park in Glen Burnie to follow.
Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 24, 2019