|
|
|
Jimmy D. Delph 12-12-77/ 9-21-19
Jimmy, 41, passed away on September 21, 2019. He leaves behind his 4 children Jimmy, Ethan, Jeremy, & Haleigh. Also, his sister Amy Delph & his parents. Jimmy was kind hearted & truly loved. He loved hunting and fishing. He will be greatly missed.
Visitation on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 10AM -11AM at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Highway, in Severna Park. A Graveside Service in Glen Haven Memorial Park in Glen Burnie to follow.
Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 25, 2019