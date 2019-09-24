Home

Services
Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home - Severna Park
495 Ritchie Highway
Severna Park, MD 21146
(410) 647-2400
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home - Severna Park
495 Ritchie Highway
Severna Park, MD 21146
View Map
Jimmy D. Delph


1977 - 2019
Jimmy D. Delph Obituary
Jimmy D. Delph 12-12-77/ 9-21-19

Jimmy, 41, passed away on September 21, 2019. He leaves behind his 4 children Jimmy, Ethan, Jeremy, & Haleigh. Also, his sister Amy Delph & his parents. Jimmy was kind hearted & truly loved. He loved hunting and fishing. He will be greatly missed.

Visitation on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 10AM -11AM at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Highway, in Severna Park. A Graveside Service in Glen Haven Memorial Park in Glen Burnie to follow.

Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 25, 2019
