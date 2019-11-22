|
Jimmy H. Travers, 60, of Cambridge passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at his home. He was born in Dorchester County on May 17, 1959 and was a son of the late Perry T. Travers and Leone Lewis Busta.
He attended schools in Dorchester County. Jimmy was a handyman and enjoyed playing cards and chess, fishing, crabbing and hunting. He was a member of the Cambridge Moose.
He is survived by three sisters Diane Fairbanks, Cindy Travers, and Terry Smith all of Cambridge, a stepsister Barbara Bramble, two stepbrothers Robert and Billy Busta and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Jimmy is preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
Pallbearers will be Robin Middleton, Frank Bell, Phillip Wallace, Donald Bell, and Charles Moxey.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11 am at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Jack Diehl officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 pm.
Published in The Star Democrat on Nov. 24, 2019