Jimmy Lee Dunn, Sr. of Ridgely, MD, passed away at the University of MD Medical Center in Baltimore, MD on Sunday, January 5, 2020. He was 78 years old.
Born in Ansted, WV on July 8, 1941, Mr. Dunn was the son of the late Willie Earl Dunn and Evelyn Violet Greenwich Dunn. He was a 1959 graduate of Caroline High School in Denton, MD.
Mr. Dunn had been a Construction Superintendent for Asher's Construction for 15 years and then for David A. Bramble for 15 years before retiring in 1998. He loved to golf and he loved the ocean, spending many winters in Florida and many summers on the Eastern Shore.
Mr. Dunn is survived by his wife, Mary S. Dunn of Ridgely; a daughter, Linda V. Bailey of Seaford, DE; a son, Jimmy Lee Dunn, Jr. of Seaford; Mary's children: Patty, Keene, and Mark;
12 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, William "Bill" Dunn and a sister, Violet E. Dunn.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, January 11th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 South Second Street in Denton where friends may visit from 10 until 11 before the service. The interment will be private.
Instead of flowers, the family requests for friends to donate in memory of Mr. Dunn to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or go to http://stjude.org/donate. To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 8, 2020