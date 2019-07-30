|
Jo Ann Diamond Gay passed away on July 28, 2019 at the age of 72.
Jo Ann was born in Easton, MD in 1947, the daughter of the late Joseph Diamond, Sr. and Augusta Diamond. She most recently resided in Trappe, MD.
Jo Ann retired from Anne Arundel County after 22 years of service. She enjoyed being creative with all types of crafts, particularly developing an interest in painting with oils. She also enjoyed selling Home Interiors, catering and volunteering with the grandparent's club at White Marsh Elementary School and most recently spending time weekly with her friends at the Easton Senior Center playing mahjong.
Jo Ann is survived by Thomas Gay, her husband of 26 years, daughter Robin Spilman (Tommy) of Trappe, son, Donnie Campbell (Michelle) of Trappe, daughter, Julie Crain (Jim) of Cambridge, step-sons, Phil Gay (Jennifer) of Royal Oak, Jed Gay (Leslie) of Easton as well as 16 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Darlene Lurz (David) of Pasadena, MD, brother, Joseph Diamond (Ellen) of Greencastle, PA, sisters, Margaret Diamond of Fallston, MD and Patti Diamond of Claiborne, MD.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11 AM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. Burial will be in White Marsh Cemetery.
Published in The Star Democrat on July 31, 2019